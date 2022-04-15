CHICAGO, IL – Chicago suburbs dominate a list of the 100 Most Affordable Suburbs with premier living in the country.

In fact, eight area suburbs are ranked in the top ten of the list with Crystal Lake taking the top spot. Researchers with StorageCafe analyzed Zillow data of home prices in the 100 best suburbs, along with other factors, to determine where homebuyers can pay less for amenity-rich living.

Average costs for a home in a premier suburb are $848,880, more than twice the national average of $331,530.

In Crystal Lake, however, homes cost an average of $301,750 according to the study, considerably less than the national average and less than Chicago’s metro average of $309, 268. Researchers also said the northwest suburb has a vibrant downtown, plenty of entertainment venues and is a safe, family-oriented community of mostly single-family homes with spacious yards.

The other reasonably priced Chicago suburbs atop the list are Algonquin and Elk Grove Village ranked second and third, respectively. Researchers said both communities have good schools, are friendly and have good access to outdoor recreation options, like Crystal Lake.

Bloomingdale holds the fifth spot, with Vernon Hills in sixth, Buffalo Grove seventh, Orland Park eighth and Morton Grove in the number nine spot.

It’s also worth noting, Lake Zurich, Downers Grove and Frankfurt came in eleventh, twelfth and thirteenth respectively on the list and Geneva came in 16th.

On the flip side, the top ten suburbs with the highest home prices are all in California.

The complete list of top ten suburbs including average home prices according to StorageCafe is below.

1. Crystal Lake, IL – $301,7572

– $301,7572 2. Algonquin, IL – $331,258

– $331,258 3. Elk Grove, IL – $331,338

– $331,338 4. Snellville, GA – $335,538

– $335,538 5. Bloomingdale, IL – $344,964​

– $344,964​ 6. Vernon Hills, IL – $351,844

– $351,844 7. Buffalo Grove, IL – $366,486

– $366,486 8. Orland Park, IL – $368,057

– $368,057 9. Morton Grove, IL – $374,168

– $374,168 10. North Haven, CT – $375,380