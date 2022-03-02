Chicago State looks to build on one of the biggest upsets in college basketball in 2022

CHICAGO – He’s only in his first year of leading the program in the Western Athletic Conference, but he already has an idea of who the team to beat already is in the league.

Chicago State’s Gerald Gillion looked to the Atlantic Coast Conference for a proper comparison.

“I tell people all the time, they are the North Carolina of the WAC,” said the first year head coach of the Cougars about New Mexico State, and that’s an apt comparison.

The Aggies have won the outright conference championship in five of the last seven seasons and were on their way to clinching another on Saturday when they visited a Chicago State team that lost nine games in a row.

But Gillion’s Cougars caught this traditional WAC power by surprise over the course of 40 minutes last Saturday, providing the program one of the greatest upsets in their history. Chicago State’s 61-59 upset was the program’s first win over their conference rival in 17 tries and was their victory since January 15th.

The result made waves around the country and was regarded by some as one of the biggest upsets of the Division I 2021-2022 college basketball season, with the Aggies entering as much as a 17-point favorite despite being down a few players.

“My phone hasn’t stopped ringing and it’s Wednesday,” said Gillion of the praise he’s gotten since the upset. “Everybody is obviously excited.”

It was especially the case for junior guard Brandon Betson, who hit the game-winning layup with two seconds left to seal the upset, finishing with a game-high 17 points on the evening. He also was in on the defensive stop before that with Teddy Bayi Ba Mandeng that denied New Mexico State the basket and gave the Cougars the chance to win.

“I know at the end of the game, those big time situations Coach G, he puts a lot of trust in me and a lot of faith in me to have the ball in my hands,” said Betson, who is tied for the team lead in points with 13.4 per game. “At that point, I knew I had to make a play for my team and that’s what happened.”

Pulling off the upset of the upset is easily the best moment of the season for Chicago State, who’ve dealt with plenty of difficulties over the last decade in their quest to find consistency. They haven’t had a winning season since the 2008-2009 campaign and have endured seven-straight seasons of winning less than ten games.

It hasn’t been easy in Gillion’s first season, as their upset of New Mexico State was just the Cougars’ seventh win of the year. That’s what makes the victory so important for the team since the coach has preached to his team the importance of continuing to work on daily improvements in order to produce a breakthrough.

“I’ve been telling my guys that if you just put in the hard work, come in, play hard, good things are eventually going to show up,” said Gillion. “It was good for our final home game of the year for us to come away with a win. It was huge for our momentum moving forward.”

That will include a spot in the WAC Conference Tournament in Las Vegas starting March 8th, which Chicago State clinched with the win over New Mexico State. It will be a new experience for a team that features a number of players in their first year at the school, including Betson.

He played in junior college at San Bernardino College and Daytona State before making his way to Chicago this season.

“We have a lot of guys here that this is our first year of actually Division I basketball,” said Betson. “We have two upperclassmen that have had that experience. So Coach G, he just stays on us, like he said, to be in the gym. When you get to college, you have to learn how to actually work and revolve your time around your class, practice, all your scheduling.

“We just have to make sure that we stay in the gym, stay positive. We always talk about what we need to do for this opponent. So it’s just really great.”

So was their effort on Saturday to pull off one of the upsets of the year in college basketball.