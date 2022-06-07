CHICAGO – With the shootings in Buffalo, New York and Uvalde, Texas, the prevention of gun violence is on America’s mind as June begins.

But this is a topic that many have been grabbling with for years, especially for one family in Chicago, who lost a family member in January of 2013 due to a shooting.

“Wear Orange” was started by the family of Hadiya Pendleton after the 15-year-old was shot and killed at Harsh Park in the Kenwood native on January 29, 2013. The murder happened just a week after she performed as part of the King College Prep High School Marching Band at the second inauguration of President Barack Obama.

This weekend, as part of National Gun Violence Awareness Day, almost all of Chicago’s professional sports teams took part in the #WearOrange initiative. Many turned their social media account avatars orange or had posted on the initiative and the organization created in Pendleton’s honor.

The White Sox even wore “Wear Orange” shirts during their warm-ups on Friday before their game with the Rays in a show of support for the initiative. At Wrigley Field, the Cubs welcomed the Pendleton family to the park to throw out the first pitch while also touting other organizations whose aim is to end gun violence or aid victims or families hurt by it.

Larry Hawley spotlighted the effort by all the teams in this week’s edition of the “Random Hawlight” on WGN News Now which you can watch in the video above.

