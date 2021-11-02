Chicago Sports #TBT: Five years since 108 years of Cubs’ frustration ended

CHICAGO – November 2nd in 2021 and forever will always be a special day for those who root for the Cubs. After all, it’s easily the greatest day in the history over the century-old franchise.

It was on an unseasonably warm night in Cleveland with some rain around that the Cubs finally ended their 108-year championship drought with an 8-7 win over the Indians at Progressive Field in Game 7 of the World Series.

Kris Bryant picked up the dribbler off the bat of Michael Martinez and threw to Anthony Rizzo for the putout that sparked a celebration on the field along with one a century in the making in Chicago. It was the finally play of a memorable contest that stretched over ten innings, five hours, and one very famous 17-minute rain delay.

Dexter Fowler led off with a homer, David Ross homered in his final at-bat to put the Cubs up three, which disappeared in the eighth inning, with Rajai Davis’ homer off Aroldis Chapman tying the game. Following mother nature’s break after the ninth, a pep talk from Jason Heyward, the Cubs got two runs in the tenth then allowed just one in the bottom half to finally end their title drought.

