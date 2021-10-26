CHICAGO SPORTS #TBT: ‘A White Sox winner…and a World Championship!’ 16 years ago Tuesday

CHICAGO – On Tuesday night, the 2021 World Series began at Minute Maid Park in Houston as the Astros hosted the Braves in Game 1.

There’s a good shot that White Sox fans watched the game feeling both some disappointment while also nostalgic. Yes, the team lost to Houston in the American League Division Series, and many had hoped it would be them instead of the Astros representing the American League in the Fall Classic.

Yet the memories of 16 years ago on Tuesday night were also on fan’s minds since it was at the same ballpark and against the same home team that the club had arguably the greatest moment in their history.

On October 26, 2005, the White Sox defeated the Astros 1-0 in Game 4 of the World Series to finish off a sweep and capture their first championship in 88 years. It was the team’s first title since the 1917 season and completed a magical campaign in which the team never was out of first place in the regular season and nearly finished the playoffs undefeated.

Ozzie Guillen’s team finished 11-1 in the postseason, sweeping the defending champion Red Sox in the ALDS, beating the Angels in the ALCS in five games, the besting Houston in just four contests. Juan Uribe’s throw to Paul Konerko to beat Orlando Palmeiro for the final out triggered a celebration that still resonates 16 years later and will forever.

Larry Hawley looked back on that moment for WGN News Now on Tuesday, and you can watch that in the video above.