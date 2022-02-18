Chicago Sky star Candace Parker, Anna Petrakova announce the birth of their son

CHICAGO, IL – OCTOBER 19: Candace Parker #3 of the Chicago Sky is introduced to the fans during the 2021 Chicago Sky Championship Parade on October 19, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2021 NBAE (Photo by Kena Krutsinger/NBAE via Getty Images)

CHICAGO – She enjoyed a great 2021 in her return to her hometown, and 2022 is off to a strong start for Candace Parker.

Per her Instagram, the Chicago Sky forward and WNBA icon revealed that her wife Anna Petrakova gave birth to a boy, Air Larry, on February 11th.

“We are in absolute love and utter appreciation that Goose chose us. Welcome to the fam SON,” said Parker on the post that featured a picture of Airr Larry, Petrakova, and Candace’s daughter Lailaa Williams.

Parker had previously announced that Petrakova was expecting a child in December in celebration of her and Petrakova’s second wedding anniversary. This was the first time that the six-time WNBA All-Star had publically acknowledged her marriage to Petrakova.

Signing just over a year ago with the Sky after spending her entire WNBA career with the Los Angeles Sparks, Parker was a key catalyst to the team’s first-ever league championship. She was elected to her sixth All-Star Game while also providing veteran leadership and play as the team made their way from the sixth seed to the WNBA Finals.

There they defeated the Phoenix Mercury 3-1, winning their first WNBA Championship at a sold-out Wintrust Arena on October 17th.

A star and two-time IHSA state champion at Naperville Central then a star at the University of Tennessee, Parker will return to the Sky for her 15th WNBA season this spring. The team will be looking to become the WNBA’s first back-to-back champion since the Sparks won consecutive titles in 2001 and 2002.