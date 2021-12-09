Chicago Sky release their 2022 regular season schedule

CHICAGO, IL – OCTOBER 17: The Chicago Sky poses for a photo with the WNBA Championship Trophy after winning Game Four of the 2021 WNBA Finals on October 17, 2021 at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2021 NBAE (Photo by Randy Belice/NBAE via Getty Images)

CHICAGO – For the first time in their history this spring and summer, the team will take the floor as the reigning WNBA champions.

The Chicago Sky will do so after capturing their first title this past fall in the greatest moment in franchise history. They captured “Win-or-Go-Home” elimination games before defeating the Connecticut Sun then Phoenix Mercury in the WNBA Finals to bring home the city’s first professional championship since 2016.

On Thursday, the team got to find out the road of their first title defense in team history.

The Sky will open an expanded 36-game season on Friday, May 6th against the Los Angeles Sparks at Wintrusta Arena with tipoff scheduled for 7 PM. That will be the first of two home games to start the season as the team hosts the New York Liberty five days later on May 11th.

It’s expected that the team will raise their first championship banner into the rafters sometime that first month.

All-Star Weekend will be held on July 9th (pre-game activities) and 10th (All-Star Game), with location and official details still to be determined.

James Wade’s team will complete the regular season against the Mercury in Phoenix on August 14th, which is one of three WNBA Finals rematches during the four-month campaign. The other two match-ups will be in Chicago on May 31st and July 2nd at Wintrust Arena.

This year the WNBA will debut a new playoff format that takes out the single-elimination rounds and features the top eight teams playing three-game first round series then five-game series in the semifinals along with the finals.

Below is the rest of the Sky schedule for the 2022 season.