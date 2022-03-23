CHICAGO, IL – For all you “foodies” out there, get ready to indulge! Chicago Restaurant Week is finally here!

It’s one of the most highly anticipated culinary events of the year and you’ll have plenty of mouthwatering options to drool over.

This is the 15th edition of the event which runs from Friday, March 25th to Sunday, April 10th.

More than 300 Chicago eateries will participate along with 31 suburban restaurants. 37 Chicago neighborhoods will be represented and 66 of the eateries will be women, minority and/or black-owned.

This year’s group of eateries include an eclectic array of dining options.

Organizers believe it offers diners the opportunity to experience the culinary richness of Chicago’s neighborhoods and hope it prompts many to explore the city’s nationally acclaimed culinary scene.

WGN News Now talked with Chicago blogger Christine Zwolinski about Chicago Restaurant Week as she spotlighted eateries in Hyde Park, Roscoe Village, Lakeview, Wicker Park, South Loop, and Logan Square.

See Christine’s videos on those restaurants on this page.

Participating eateries are also offering diners multi-course meal specials for dine-in, delivery, or takeout.

They will also have “prix fixe” menus for breakfast, lunch and dinner for 17 consecutive days with these special menu prices:

$25 – brunch and lunch

$39/or $55 – dinner (excluding beverages, tax, gratuity, and delivery)

You can view the complete list of Chicago Restaurant Week participating restaurants plus their offerings and make reservations at eatitupchicago.com.