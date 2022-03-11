Chicago restaurant makes Yelp’s top 10 most popular

(NEXSTAR) — Yelp reviewers have spoken and the site’s on-going popularity contest has determined Chicago is home to one of the ten most written about restaurants in the country.

In the West Loop’s famed Restaurant Row, Girl & The Goat claimed the number 10 spot on Yelp’s most reviewed and rated restaurants of all time. First opened in 2010 with, “the goal of serving bold, global flavors to our local community,” according to its website, the menu features a number of goat-centric dishes including confit goat belly, goat empanadas, goat liver mousse, and a goat cheese board.

You can find another Restaurant Row establishment further down the list. Au Cheval, known by many for its burgers, cracked the top 25. This is not the first time, nor will it certainly be the last, that Chicago restaurants have been featured in a Yelp data analysis.

As for the rest of Yelp’s latest list, there are a few names you may recognize.

There’s Katz’s Delicatessen, a New York City institution. Some people visit it for the pastrami sandwiches, while others know it from the rom-com “When Harry Met Sally.”

There’s also Bacchanal Buffet, located inside the Caesars Palace Hotel in Las Vegas. It’s popular among those looking for a truly over-the-top buffet experience, including prime rib and king crab legs.

The top restaurant on the list, Bottega Louie, has a whopping 17,020 reviews and counting, Yelp said.

The 25 most-reviewed restaurants on Yelp are:

Bottega Louie (Los Angeles) Phil’s BBQ (San Diego) Founding Farmers (Washington, D.C.) Katz’s Delicatessen (New York City) Bacchanal Buffet (Las Vegas) Brenda’s French Soul Food (San Francisco) Mon Ami Gabi (Las Vegas) Ippudo NY (New York City) Bi-Rite Creamery (San Francisco) Girl & The Goat (Chicago) Old Ebbitt Grill (Washington, D.C.) Daikokuya Little Tokyo (Los Angeles) Perch (Los Angeles) Wurstküche (Los Angeles) Wildberry Pancakes and Cafe (Chicago) Extraordinary Desserts (San Diego) Lucha Libre Gourmet Taco Shop (San Diego) Pike Place Chowder (Seattle) Wicked Spoon (Las Vegas) Leonard’s Bakery (Honolulu) Mama’s Fish House (Paia) Mike’s Pastry (Boston) House of Prime Rib (San Francisco) Acme Oyster House (New Orleans) Au Cheval (Chicago)

Because every restaurant on the list has more than 6,000 reviews, it’s no surprise it mostly features big-city destinations over small-town spots. Los Angeles had the most spots on the top-50 list by far, with eleven restaurants. San Diego, San Francisco, Las Vegas, New York and Chicago each had five. Hawaii had four.

Still hungry for more? Check out Yelp’s full list of 50 most reviewed restaurants.