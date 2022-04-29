CHICAGO — A renewable energy infrastructure training program and the Chicago Transit Authority’s Electric Bus Initiative are getting a green boost from the federal government.

The training program, being run by the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, will include curriculum, training, and instructors for programming in two high schools in the Chicago region. It will also include an after-school program designed to educate high school students on career opportunities in the unionized electrical and renewable energy industries.

The funding for CTA will help with design plans for the 103rd Street facility to accommodate electric buses and charging infrastructure.

Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) will highlight the two projects at a 10 a.m. Friday event.

The event will be livestreamed in its entirety from within this story beginning at approximately 10 a.m.