HOUSTON – It was certainly an offseason of change in so many ways for the Chicago Red Stars, and most of it was off the field.

The parting of ways with Rory Dames, the fallout from accusations made in the Washington Post while with the club, then a number of changes in response along with some turnover on the roster dominated headlines since the team’s loss in the NWSL Championship Game in November.

But work on the pitch was underway during training camp and a new manager was hired in February, as Chris Petrucelli arrived from SMU to take over for Dames. Both the team and new leader had some time to get to know each other, including a series of exhibition games in Portland early this month.

The first test for the new group on the field came on Sunday as they began play in the NWSL Challenge Cup against the Dash in Houston. While much has changed, one thing remained the same: Mallory Pugh’s scoring abilities.

The 2021 NWSL MVP finalist struck for a pair of goals as the Red Stars beat the Dash 3-1 in the opener of the Challenge Cup. Trailing 1-0, Pugh opened the Chicago scoring in the 27th minute with her first goal of the night as the clubs entered halftime even.

Early in the second half, the Red Stars opened up the lead with a pair of goals in two minutes. Arin Wright put them ahead with a penalty kick score in the 58th minute with Pugh adding her second goal of the game in the 60th minute.

Alyssa Naeher kept Houston off the scoreboard the rest of the way to help the Red Stars maintain the two-goal advantage for the victory.

It’s the first of six matches in the Challenge Cup for the Red Stars as they play in the Central Division, one of three in the tournament. The winner of each plus the other team with the highest amount of points advance to the knockout round, with the semifinal being played on March 4th and the final on March 7th.

The Red Stars’ next challenge cup match is against the Kansas City Currant at SeatGeek Stadium at 7:30 PM.

The @chicagoredstars have released their 2022 regular season schedule.

The club opens play on Saturday, April 30th against Racing Louisville FC at 7 PM at SeatGeek Stadium.

22 Total Games – 11 Home, 11 Road

Season ends Oct. 2nd vs Angel City FC.

.@WGNNews pic.twitter.com/pBrMpl1Suo — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) March 16, 2022

This came after the NWSL released regular season schedules for the clubs, which will overlap with the knockout stage of the Challenge Cup.

The Red Stars will open their regular season on Saturday, April 30th with a match against Racing Louisville FC at 7 PM at SeatGeek Stadium. They’ll have the expansion San Diego Wave FC for the first time on the road on Sunday, May 15th then host them for the first time on July 30th at Soldier Field, when they’ll play a doubleheader with Chicago Fire FC.

Another expansion team, Angel City FC, will be the final match of the season for the Red Stars at SeatGeek Stadium on Sunday, October 2nd at 5 PM. Their first match-up will be on the road on Sunday, August 14th.

A rematch of the 2021 NWSL Championship will happen on Saturday, May 7th as the Washington Spirit visits Bridgeview for a 7 PM kickoff. They’ll play in Washington on Wednesday, June 1st.