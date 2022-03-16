CHICAGO — Within the top 10 metro-cities on the list of where college students want to live after school, Chicago ranked number 6.

This is according to a study by Axios-Generation Lab Next Cities Index, where they tracked rising U.S. work and culture trends through geographic preferences.

From November 18, 2021, to February 14, 2022, 2,109 college students at two-year and four-year schools were surveyed.

The study also looked at things like gender and political party. For instance, Austin was most popular in the survey for students who identified as republican but not top 15 for students who identify as democrat.

Both male and female have the same top 6 cities in varying order: New York, Seattle, Boston, Los Angeles, Chicago, Denver.

Seattle came in as the top city followed by New York, Los Angeles, and Denver. According to the results, the top 15 cities are in 13 different states.