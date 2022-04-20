CHICAGO, IL – “Sweet Home Chicago” could soon be replaced with “Weed Home Chicago”.

A new poll from Real Estate Witch puts Chicago 15th on its list of the 50 Best Cities for Weed.

Findings were based on several factors including the legality of marijuana, price of one ounce of high-quality marijuana, number of dispensaries per 100,000 residents, number of Taco Bells per 100,000 residents, number of music festivals, and even hiking trails.

Researchers said Chicago may not have a strong cannabis tourism industry, but it does have a lot of fun things to do while high.

Chicago has 28% more hiking trails and 49% more music festivals compared to other cities in the study.

The study also noted that Lollapalooza festivalgoers helped set a state record of $128 million in recreational marijuana sales in 2021 after weed was legalized in Illinois.

Researchers add that 60% of Americans believe marijuana should be legalized for recreational use and 91% support legalizing it in some form.

Thirty-five states have legalized weed for medical use while 18 states long with the District of Columbia legalizing it for recreational use.

Denver is the best city in the country for stoners and weed culture with Portland, Sacramento, Las Vegas, and San Jose rounding out the top five spots.