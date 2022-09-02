CHICAGO — Ahead of the unofficial end to summer, and a holiday weekend of mostly great weather, leaders of the city’s various public safety organizations came together to explain how they are preparing for expected crowds downtown and along the lakefront.

Chicago’s police department, fire department, office of emergency management and communications, and park district leaders joined the U.S. Coast Guard Sector Lake Michigan commander at North Avenue Beach at Friday morning to go over how each of their organizations will focus on public safety this weekend.

As to the question of canceled days off for CPD officer, Brown said the department did not cancel two days off for the weekend and that he’s very cognizant of his officers’ schedule needs

This type of briefing is a common occurrence preceding major holidays and large events. During last year’s Labor Day Weekend safety press conference, Chicago Police Department (CPD) Superintendent David Brown stated his department would be working with community outreach partners, elected officials, and other groups to curb violence during the extended weekend. Another 2021 strategy was to focus on parks where large gatherings are likely, although each district had a strategic approach in policing the areas they felt were in the most need.

View the entire press conference in the video above, including some specific tips from the U.S. Coast Guard.