CHICAGO — The city’s first responder agencies joined together to highlight water safety after three separate water emergencies in Lake Michigan have left two dead, one in critical condition, and a fourth missing.

The Chicago Police Department and the Chicago Fire Department held a joint media availability Thursday at Olive Park to, “discuss water safety on the lakefront, specifically the ‘Playpen’ considering recent drownings that have occurred,” according to a press release.

WGN had a reporter at the event. This story will be updated following their evening report.

View most of the press conference in the video above. Note, it was frequently interrupted by noise from a Blue Angels practice overhead in preparation for this weekend’s Air and Water Show.