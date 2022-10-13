CHICAGO – A northwest side Chicago neighborhood has major bragging rights.

Avondale has been named one of the coolest neighborhoods in the entire world.

That’s right! We’re talking on the planet.

The online magazine Time Out ranks Avondale 16th on its list of “The 51 coolest neighbourhoods in the world”.

Time Out says it polled 20,000 city-dwellers and grilled local experts to come up with its list of neighborhoods for food, fun, community and culture for 2022.

They say all the communities mentioned are “incredible places to be right now”, have “cutting-edge culture and nightlife”, plus “mix up the best of the old and new schools.”

As for Avondale specifically, Time Out highlighted how it has “some of the city’s best Mexican food”, a variety of small businesses like The Brewed, a horror-themed coffee shop, plus “everything from trendy new bars and airy plant stores to decades-old sausage shops” along Milwaukee Avenue.

By the way, the coolest neighborhood in the world is Colonia Americana, in Guadalajara, Mexico and you can see the full list of communities here.

Avondale Neighborhood (Photo courtesy: Choose Chicago)

Avondale Neighborhood (Photo courtesy: Choose Chicago)

Avondale Neighborhood (Photo courtesy: Choose Chicago)

Avondale Neighborhood (Photo courtesy: Choose Chicago)

Avondale Neighborhood (Photo courtesy: Choose Chicago)

Avondale Neighborhood (Photo courtesy: Choose Chicago)

Avondale Neighborhood (Photo courtesy: Choose Chicago)

Avondale Neighborhood (Photo courtesy: Choose Chicago)



Choose Chicago predicts Avondale, with its large mix of Polish and Lationo populations, will be the city’s next “it” neighborhood due to its “under-the-radar” dining and nightlife scene; but this new ranking may make that prediction a reality sooner than later.

The neighborhood also has a plethora of bars and eateries plus pop-ups that add a fresh vibe to the urban, down-to-earth feel of Avondale’s industrial roots.

Choose Chicago also recommends visitors check out St. Hyacinth Basilica, one of only three basilicas in the city, and one of Avondale’s historic buildings.