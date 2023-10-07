CHICAGO – For one of the best distance runners in America, Sunday will be the first time taking part in what she considers to be her “home” race.

Molly Seidel, a native of Hartfield, Wisconsin who ran collegiately at Notre Dame, will be taking part in her first Chicago Marathon on Sunday – and she’s paying tribute to the city in a unique way.

With the company KT Tape, the veteran runner is featuring a limited edition “Rule 5” tape that features a few tributes to her first marathon in the “Windy City.” That includes a Chicago hot dog, the six-pointed star, and is named after a saying from Siedel’s coach which she’s used in her career.

Seidel comes to Chicago with a strong resume as a runner that included a 2015 NCAA Cross Country national championship at Notre Dame, a bronze medal at the 2020 Summer Olympic Games, which were held in 2021 in Tokyo, and a fourth place at the 2021 New York City Marathon.

Now she gets to add another one of the world’s most prestigious marathons to her resume with the chance to get a quality finish on a flat, fast track in what’s expected to be favorable condition.

Before taking to the streets for the Chicago Marathon, Siedel joined “9 Good Minutes” on WGN News Now to discuss her partnership with KT Tape along with Sunday’s race. She also discussed what she expects from the 26.2-mile course, what she’s proud of in her career, and what might be ahead during the segment.

You can watch Molly’s discussion with Larry Hawley in the video above.