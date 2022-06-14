CHICAGO — Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot and Chicago Public Schools CEO Pedro Martinez plan to celebrate the last day of school in the city.

The two will be joined by other city and community leaders at an event scheduled for 11 a.m. from Peace and Education Coalition Alternative High School.

While the 2021-2022 year comes to a close, planning is well underway for next school year. This includes a $9.5 billion proposed budget and a new head of the Chicago Teachers Union.

The budget proposal reflects an 8% increase per student in school funding with stated priorities on increased academic and mental health support, safety resources, and professional development for educators.

The event will be livestreamed in its entirety from this story beginning at approximately 11 a.m.