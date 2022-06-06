CHICAGO — Mayor Lightfoot joins city leaders to announce the launch of the “Home and Business Protection Program” from St. Sabina Church.

The program will provide reimbursements up $1,020 for city residents to purchase, have installed, and cover subscriptions for a variety of home security devices. This includes outdoor cameras, outdoor motion sensor lights, and GPS trackers for vehicles.

Though the Chicago Police Department has a public camera registration program, residents who take advantage of the reimbursement program will not be required to enroll in any kind of access agreement with the City or any other organization.

The program is open to every resident of Chicago and applies to specified equipment purchased on June 6, 2022 or later. For those who are unable to afford the up-front cost of the equipment, Lightfoot says there will be community organizations who will assist in the initial purchase.

$5.4 million is the initial commitment to the program over the next two years.

During Monday’s announcement, Lightfoot noted she first learned of this type of program from her Washington D.C. counterpart two years ago and has been working towards Chicago’s version ever since.

