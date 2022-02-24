Chicago Italian restaurant debuts new intimate secret lounge

CHICAGO — Adalina, a modern Italian restaurant, is opening their new speakeasy named Rose Lounge.

Located at 912 N. State St. in Chicago’s gold Coast, the lounge is tucked behind a secret door on the ground level of the restaurant. There you will escape the hustle and bustle of the dining area while experiencing the same caliber of hospitality.

Anchored by a horseshoe bar with surrounding cocktail tables, Rose Lounge will accommodate up to 50 people in a candlelit setting. Below glimmering glass chandeliers, guests can ensconce themselves in plush velvet seating and comfortably imbibe on expertly crafted libations, each served on ice that has been delicately embossed with the lounge’s namesake flower.

The Rose Lounge’s exclusive menu boasts an array of fine spirits as well as unique concoctions. Some of the signature libations include:

Peach Fuzz: Angel’s Envy Rye, Domaine du Canton Ginger Liqueur, Peach Syrup, Fresh Lemon Juice, Angostura Cocoa Bitters, Mint, Candied Ginger

Monkey Around: Monkey 47 Gin, St. Germain Elderflower Liqueur, Cocchi Americano, Aperol Aperitivo, Grapefruit Juice, Prosecco

Family Jewels: Hennessy VSOP Cognac, Rare Tea Cellars Cosa Nostra Syrup, Amaro Nonino, Lemon Juice, Simple Syrup, Angostura Bitters, Nutmeg

The Red Mountain: Stranahan's Whiskey, Grand Marnier Orange Liqueur, Framboise Liqueur, Raspberry Syrup, Lemon Juice, Angostura Bitters

“We wanted to bring the unparalleled quality of Adalina’s menu offerings and hospitality to our latest concept, the Rose Lounge,” said Phil Siudak, one of Adalina’s partners. “Focusing on quality and ambiance, we really want guests to be able to experience the Adalina brand in a more intimate setting. With our full-service bar and elegant decor, the Rose Lounge is a great place to escape for some exceptional drinks and one-of-a-kind experience.”

Starting on February 24, the lounge will be open Wednesday through Saturday from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. While reservations are not required, they are preferred and can be made online through OpenTable. The Rose Lounge is also available for private events. Inquiries can be made online.