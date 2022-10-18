CHICAGO — Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is pitching a new capital improvement plan for the city which would invest more than $2 billion over the next two years.

Lightfoot’s 2023-2024 Chicago Works Infrastructure Plan is an update to her Chicago Works Five Year Plan originally announced in April 2021. So far the plan has led to more than 1,000 concrete repairs, 21 bridge repairs, 170 miles of street resurfacing and 45 new miles of bike lanes, among other completed projects.

The updated plan calls for the purchase of more than 530 police vehicles, 80 fire department vehicles, facility renovations and much more. Below is a list of highlights of Lightfoot’s proposed plan as provided in a press release from her office.

• Aldermanic Menu Program: $216 million over two years—includes $1.5 million per Ward per year plus supplemental CDOT funding.

• Bridges and Viaducts: $114.2 million—20 bridge replacement projects, $47.0 million for strategic bridge repairs, $8.3 million to rehabilitate 7 underpasses annually; and $12.0 million to completely reconstruct two viaducts.

• Streets and Alleys: $251.7 million—residential and arterial street resurfacing based on the Pavement Condition Index and ADA Ramp needs. Also funds the reconstruction of WPA streets, 100 new Green Alleys.

• Street Lighting: $79.3 million—complete replacement of 200 blocks of residential lighting (two blocks per ward per year) and 100 blocks of arterial lighting, along with strategic targeted light pole replacements and wiring stabilization repairs.

• Traffic Signals: $81.1 million—modernize City’s historically underfunded traffic signal system with 60 full intersection replacements, critical intersection signal modifications, traffic signal interconnectedness, and battery back-ups.

• Sidewalks and Pedestrian Right-of-Way: $64.1 million—sidewalk repair (hazardous, vaulted, shared sidewalk programs, ADA ramps, curb and gutter, and alley aprons) to increase accessibility and public safety.

• Complete Streets: $58.0 million—improvements to and creation of new bike lanes, improvements to priority bus routes and Vision Zero pedestrian safety projects, $13.9 million for pavement markings, $166 million for 17 streetscape projects including those in Invest South/West Corridors, and $6.0 million for public art projects.

• Waterways & Pathways: $85.0 million—reconstruction of one mile of lakeshore encompassing Morgan Shoal and engineering of the Promontory Point. $48.0 million towards the construction of the Englewood Trail.

• Facilities: $197.7 million—core facility renovations and facility upgrades to public facilities such as Department of Family and Supportive Service centers, Chicago Department of Public Health locations, Chicago Public libraries, and dozens of non-public facing facilities. This budget also includes environmental remediation of City-owned land and demolition of hazardous buildings.

• Equipment: $153.5 million—addressing City’s aging fleet including purchasing over 280 light and medium duty electric vehicles, $107.8 million to fund the City’s IT Modernization efforts, $14.0 million for public safety cameras, and $2.2 million for bunker gear.

• Lead Service Line Replacement—Private: $60.0 million–funding backstop for the 4,000-5,000 annual leaks and brakes that will require public and private lead service lines to be replaced starting January 1, 2023.

• Economic Development: $40.0 million—catalytic grants to help economic growth along disinvested commercial corridors.