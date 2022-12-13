CHICAGO, Ill – Get ready to break out those noisemakers and pour a glass of champagne!

New Year’s Eve will be here before we know it, and the Windy City is one of the best cities in the country to celebrate its arrival.

Chicago is among the top 10 best cities in the U.S. to ring in the New Year.

A new WalletHub survey ranks Chicago 8th on its list of “Best Places for New Year’s Eve“.

Researchers for the personal finance website compared 100 of the biggest cities in the country on several metrics ranging from quality food options to vaccination rates to safety.

Here’s a look at how Chicago did in some categories:

1 st – Availability of Affordable Fine Dining

– Availability of Affordable Fine Dining 5 th – Walkability

– Walkability 16 th – Music Venues per Capita

– Music Venues per Capita 19 th – Average Price per New Year’s Eve Party Ticket

– Average Price per New Year’s Eve Party Ticket 24th – Percentage of Residents Who Are Fully Vaccinated Against Covid-19

The best city to usher in a new year is New York City, followed by Orlando, FL ranked number two, Las Vegas ranked third, San Francisco is fourth and Atlanta is ranked fifth.

No other Illinois cities made the list, but here are some other midwestern cities that did.

24 th – Minneapolis, MN

– Minneapolis, MN 36 th – St. Louis, MO

– St. Louis, MO 41 st – Milwaukee, WI

– Milwaukee, WI 49 th – Madison, WI

– Madison, WI 46 th – Indianapolis, IN

– Indianapolis, IN 64th – Fort Wayne, IN

Since NYE falls on Saturday, WalletHub’s experts say planning ahead will be key, especially for restaurant reservations, parties and travel.

If you’re in the process of making your NYE travel plans, experts suggest you consider the weather and vibe of your destination.

They say it’s easier to make last-minute arrangements if you’re planning a road trip to your party city.

If you plan on flying to your destination, of course book early. They add that a few airlines will allow changes with a low fee or grant free cancellations.

To save even more money in these inflationary times, the experts suggest you get creative with pieces you already have in your wardrobe instead of buying a new NYE outfit.

The experts also caution that many people will likely spend more because they’ll keep the party going throughout the weekend.

Below is an interactive map to see how other cities ranked.