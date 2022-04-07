CHICAGO, IL – Whether it’s the Cubs or the White Sox! Chicagoan’s loooove their baseball teams.

And apparently, so does the rest of the country. In fact, one team is the most popular baseball team in America right now!

So, let’s tip our baseball caps to the Chicago Cubs!

According to a new YouGovAmerica poll the Northsiders top the list, with the New York Yankees sliding into second, the Boston Red Sox taking third and the Atlanta Braves and St. Louis Cardinals coming in fourth and fifth place.

The White Sox are in eighth place in the poll behind the Los Angeles Dodgers ranked sixth and the New York Mets in the seventh spot.YouGov researchers determine their ratings every quarter of the year and use data that is based on interviews of 1,410 adults who, according to their website, have a positive opinion of a baseball team.

Here’s how the Cubs measured up per the YouGov data:

88% have heard of them

42% like them

14% dislike them

32% neutral



And, here’s a look at the White Sox data:

83% have heard of them

35% like them

11% dislike them

37% neutral