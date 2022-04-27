CHICAGO — U.S. News & World Report has released its 2022 Best High Schools Rankings, and Chicago’s Payton College Preparatory High School ranked 5th on the national list.

Its ranking also placed it into the top spot for high schools in Illinois. According to U.S. News, the top ten high schools in the state are:

Payton College Preparatory High School, Chicago (#5 in U.S.) Northside College Preparatory High School, Chicago (#31 in U.S.) Jones College Prep High School, Chicago (#51 in U.S.) Young Magnet High School, Chicago (#67 in U.S.) Lane Technical High School, Chicago (#84 in U.S.) Proviso Math and Science Academy, Forest Park (#181 in U.S.) Adlai E Stevenson High School, Lincolnshire (#185 in U.S.) Vernon Hills High School, Vernon Hills (#238 in U.S.) Hinsdale Central High School, Hinsdale (#277 in U.S.) New Trier Township High School, Winnetka (#285 in U.S.)

The state’s top 5 haven’t changed much over the years. They are in the same positions as the report’s 2021 rankings, same 5 as the 2017 rankings, and 4 of the same 5 in the 2015 rankings, to name a few recent rankings.

How did some of Chicagoland’s other area high schools score?

Lake Forest High School, Lake Forest – #11 in IL, #292 in U.S.

Libertyville High School, Libertyville – #13 in IL, #334 in U.S.

Deerfield High School, Deerfield – #14 in IL, #379 in U.S.

Prospect High School, Mt. Prospect – #15 in IL, #398 in U.S.

William Fremd High School, Palatine – #16 in IL, #414 in U.S.

Neuqua Valley High School, Naperville – #17 in IL, #417 in U.S.

Glenbrook South High School, Glenview – #18 in IL, #430 in U.S.

Glenbrook North High School, Northbrook – #20 in IL, #469 in U.S.

John Hersey High School, Arlington Heights – #21 in IL, #482 in U.S.

Barrington High School, Barrington – #25 in IL, #610 in U.S.

Metea Valley High School, Aurora – #26 in IL, #627 in U.S.

The annual ranking uses data on nearly 24,000 public high schools in all 50 states and the District of Columbia and uses six criteria to assess each school:

College Readiness (30% of the ranking) : The percentage of 12th graders who took at least one AP or IB exam by the end of their senior year.

: The percentage of 12th graders who took at least one AP or IB exam by the end of their senior year. College curriculum breadth (10%): The percentage of 12th graders who took a wide variety of AP and IB courses across the multiple disciplines.

The percentage of 12th graders who took a wide variety of AP and IB courses across the multiple disciplines. State assessment proficiency (20%): How well students scored on state assessments that measure proficiency in reading, science and mathematics.

How well students scored on state assessments that measure proficiency in reading, science and mathematics. State assessment performance (20%): The difference between how students performed on state assessments and what U.S. News predicted based on a school’s student body.

The difference between how students performed on state assessments and what U.S. News predicted based on a school’s student body. Underserved student performance (10%): How well the student population receiving subsidized school lunch and Black and Hispanic populations perform on state assessments relative to statewide performance among students not in those subgroups.

How well the student population receiving subsidized school lunch and Black and Hispanic populations perform on state assessments relative to statewide performance among students not in those subgroups. Graduation rate (10%): For the 2022 rankings, the graduation rate corresponds to the 2020 graduation cohort.

Read their full methodology.