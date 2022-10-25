CHICAGO – It’s the kinda sweep that could have only happened four other times in Chicago sports history.

That’s because the Bears had only beaten the Patriots in the National Football League four times since they first started play in the 1970s.

But on those days, the other major professional teams in Chicago either didn’t play a Boston or New England team or didn’t face one. But that changed on Monday, which was one of the more unique days in the “Windy City’s proud professional sports history.

That’s because the Bears beat the Patriots in Foxborough 33-14 for their first victory against New England on their home field while the Bulls knocked off the Celtics at home at the United Center 120-102.

Both teams had to rally to get the victories, with the Bears erasing a four-point deficit in the third quarter to score the final 23 points of the game. As for the Bulls, they were down 19 points in the first half only to storm back late to win by 18.

This scenario hasn’t happened before in the other times the Bears beat the Patriots. In fact, none of the major pro teams played a team from Boston/New England on the same days as the previous victories.

December 10, 2000

January 26, 1986

September 15, 1985

December 5, 1982

To be fair, the opportunities for this to happen have been limited even if the Bears had won the majority of the games in the Patriots rivalry. Including Monday, the teams have only played a total of 15 times.

Hence what happened on October 24, 2022 was one of the most unique Chicago sports sweeps of Boston.

Larry Hawley has more on this in TikTok Sports Talk from #WGNNewsNow in the video above.