Chicago Fire FC introduces Xherdan Shaqiri on Monday

CHICAGO – If they do find themselves back at the top of Major League Soccer and they are able to end the franchise’s nearly quarter-century championship drought, this could be pointed to as the turning point.

On Monday at Blackstone in downtown Chicago, Xherdan Shaqiri was officially introduced to the media and supporters as the newest member of Chicago Fire FC. It’s the most expensive transfer in the history of the club and is a sign from management that they’re serious about making noise in Major League Soccer in 2022.

It’s caused some buzz around the league and brought some energy to supporters who’ve only seen one playoff appearance since the 2012 season. Fittingly it was in 2017 that the club brought in another major international player, Bastian Schweinsteiger, to help the club end a five-year playoff drought.

Shaqiri will try to do the same and more as he hopes to create more sustained success for the club through his initial three-year contract, hoping to end the franchise’s 24-year championship drought. His scoring prowess during his decorated international career that includes 17 major trophies figures to aid Ezra Hendrickson’s first run as a manager in MLS.

Coupled with other acquisitions like Kacper Przybylko, Rafael Czichos, and Jairo Torres with returners like Fabian Herbers, Jonathan Bornstein, and Gabriel Slonina, supporters will see what the club is made of over the next eight months.

WGN News Now covered Shaqiri’s news conference on Monday morning, which also featured Hendrickson along with Chicago Fire FC sporting director Georg Heitz. You can see the entire news conference in the video above.