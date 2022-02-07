Chicago Fire FC continues training camp in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas – As they continue to prepare for the 2022 Major League Soccer season, the club is trading one warm location for another.

Chicago Fire FC has now moved to the second part of their preseason training camp to Austin, Texas and will be there until February 19th with a combination of workouts and preseason contests. Those will take place at the St. David’s Performance Center, which is Austin FC’s main training facility.

Ezra Hendrickson will have a practice-heavy week ahead with the club on taking the field all five days before their next exhibition game against Toronto FC at Noon. They’ll take on FC Dallas on February 16th before closing out their time in Austin against the host club on February 19th.

Austin workouts were preceded by the Fire’s training in Orlando from January 17th through February 3rd, which included an exhibition match with Minnesota United FC on January 29th.

This is all leading up to the start of the MLS season on March 26th at Inter Miami CF at 5 PM CST, with Hendrickson looking to build chemistry and continuity within the club.

“One of the things that we stress with this team is that unity and camaraderie and that off the field togetherness is something that plays a big part once you step on the field,” said Henrickson on February 2nd. “Because if you’re my teammate and I can’t trust you off field and I have no sort of relationship with you off the field, it becomes difficult to just manufacture that once we step on the pitch.

” So just watching the guys get along with each other and just seeing that bit of unity amongst the team has been very, very revealing to us as a staff.”

The club is continuing to come to form under new manager Hendrickson along with a number of new players who’ve joined over the past few months. Forward Kacper Przybyłko, who joined the club after a trade with the Philadelphia Union on January 22nd, was able to join the club for the final week-and-a-half in Florida.

Defender Rafael Czichos, who signed with the club on January 2nd, had now joined them for workouts in Austin. Fire 2022 first round pick Kendall Burks, who flirted with offers overseason, has joined the club for training in Texas this week.

They’ll all have a few more weeks to train together in Texas in hopes of bringing the club some new success with new personnel in 2022.