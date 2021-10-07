Chicago father of 4 receives priceless gift from stranger, a second chance at life

CHICAGO — A message on a flyer at a recreational league baseball game forever changed one local man’s life.

Two years ago, Julian Ortiz, a father of four and a baseball coach, was battling an autoimmune disease and could barely move.

Doctors told him he would need a new kidney to survive, so the Ortiz family began spreading the word.

They got his baseball-softball association to share the message on their concession stands, and that’s where a stranger saw the flyer, and gave Ortiz a new lease on life.

Lisa Segura read that message, made a call, and was found to be a perfect match.

She donated her kidney to Ortiz about two weeks ago.

WGN News Now spoke with Julian, his wife Claribel, and Lisa about their story. The trio also shared their plans to begin a group where they help others, just like them, find resources and donors for the process.