CHICAGO — Planning to attend a Chicago Cubs game at the Friendly Confines? You might want to set aside some extra cash for it because Cubs games appear to be the most expensive out of any MLB team.

Fans at Wrigley Field paid an average of $110.17 for a general admission ticket, parking, two beers and a hot dog at games in 2021, according to online gambling site Time2Play.

Time2Play analyzed the cost to attend a home game for every team in Major League Baseball last season, with the exception of the Toronto Blue Jays. While a general ticket at Wrigley Field by itself was not the most expensive out there, those additional expenditures rocketed the North Side’s home team experience to the top of the list.

Take a look at the top five most expensive games:

Chicago Cubs, Wrigley Field: $110.17 New York Yankees, Yankee Stadium: $102.70 Boston Red Sox, Fenway Park: $101.36 Washington Nationals, Nationals Park: $99.42 San Francisco Giants, Oracle Park: $89.72

Way down at the bottom of the 29 team roster was the Arizona Diamondbacks, with a typical home game at Chase Field costing fans $46.13.

Where did the White Sox rank? Using Time2Play’s same expenses estimate puts them at 11th with an average day at Guaranteed Rate Field setting a South Side fan back $72.10.

Milwaukee Brewers? They’re 15th on the list at $66.21.

The top five list looks slightly different when you compare only the cost of a general ticket in 2021:

Boston Red Sox: $61.71 New York Yankees: $58.80 Chicago Cubs: $57.82 (a $1.57 decrease from 2019) Houston Astros: $57.41 Washington Nationals: $47.46

The White Sox clock in at 16th for a general ticket in 2021 with a cost of $31.39, and the Diamondbacks hold on to their league’s lowest position at $21.38 for a general ticket.