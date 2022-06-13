CHICAGO — City leaders will raise the Juneteenth flag over Daley Plaza in the city’s second annual event.

Juneteenth was officially made a federal holiday last year and Chicago joined in the celebration.

Here is the event description from last year’s flag raising:

Juneteenth, also known as Emancipation Day, is a day that holds great historical significance across the nation. On June 19, 1865, a declaration of freedom was issued in Galveston, Texas—freeing the Black people who were still enslaved after the Emancipation Proclamation of 1862. Today, Black residents across the United States commemorate the long journey towards equity and inclusion on June 19th. The City of Chicago will celebrate this monumental moment in history by hosting a Juneteenth Flag Raising Ceremony.

The event is scheduled to take place at 11 a.m.

Watch the flag raising ceremony live through this story beginning at approximately 11 a.m.