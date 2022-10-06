If you want to have a drink at one of the best bars on the planet, you don’t have to leave Chicago.

The West Loop’s Kumiko is 25th on the World’s 50 Best Bars annual list, one of the most prestigious in the world.

It’s the first Chicago establishment to crack the top 50 since 2018.

That’s also the year this intimate Japanese dining bar opened at the corner of Lake and Desplaines, offering visitors a unique drinking and dining experience.

Owner Julia Momosé, who’s also a mixologist, channels the flavors of her Japanese American heritage for the menu, combining ingredients, and techniques to pair cocktails with bite-sized food dubbed “little luxuries”.

This summer at the James Beard Awards, Momosé won Michelin’s 2022 Exceptional Cocktails Award for her book “The Way of the Cocktail”.

An academy of more than 650 anonymous drink aficionados from around the globe chose the winner for the 14th edition of the awards.Paradiso in Barcelona was named the best bar in the world, followed by Tayēr + Elementary in London and Sips in Barcelona.

You can see the full list of winners below.

The World’s Best Bars for 2022

1. Paradiso, Barcelona (Winner: Best Bar in Europe)

2. Tayēr + Elementary, London

3. Sips, Barcelona (Winner: Highest Climber)

4. Licorería Limantour, Mexico City (Winner: Best Bar in North America, Legend of the List)

5. Little Red Door, Paris (Winner: Sustainable Bar Award)

6. Double Chicken Please, New York (Winner: Highest New Entry)

7. Two Schmucks, Barcelona

8. The Connaught Bar, London

9. Katana Kitten, New York

10. Alquímico, Cartegena (Winner: Best Bar in South America)

11. Handshake Speakeasy, Mexico City

12. Jigger & Pony, Singapore (Winner: Best Bar in Asia)

13. Hanky-Panky, Mexico City (Winner: Art of Hospitality)

14. Bangkok Social Club, Bangkok (Winner: Best New Opening)

15. Salmon Guru, Madrid

16. Drink Kong, Rome

17. Coa, Hong Kong

18. Florería Atlántico, Buenos Aires

19. The Clumsies, Athens

20. Baba au Rum, Athens

21. Cafe La Trova, Miami

22. Attaboy, New York

23. Satan’s Whiskers, London

24. Tropic City, Bangkok

25. Kumiko, Chicago

26. Sidecar, New Delhi, India

27. Tres Monos, Buenos Aires, Argentina

28. Argo, Hong Kong

29. Maybe Sammy, Sydney, Australia

30. Swift, London

31. Line, Athens, Greece

32. Baltra Bar, Mexico City

33. Manhattan, Singapore

34. Overstory, New York

35. 1930, Milan, Italy

36. Dante, New York

37. A Bar With Shapes for A Name, London

38. Zuma, Dubai, UAE

39. Locale Firenze, Florence

40. Red Frog, Lisbon, Portugal

41. Cantina OK!, Sydney, Australia

42. CoChinChina, Buenos Aires

43. HIMKOK, Oslo, Norway

44. Carnaval, Lima, Peru

45. Galaxy Bar, Dubai, UAE

46. L’antiquario, Naples, Italy

47. Employees Only, New York

48. Bar Benfiddich, Tokyo

49. Lucy’s Flower Shop, Stockholm, Sweden

50. Bulgari Bar, Dubai, UAE