Chicago Auto Show: What to know before you go

CHICAGO — Proper preparation is key to get the most out of North America’s largest auto show.

Traditionally held every February at McCormick Place, the largest convention center in North America, here are the most important things to know before you go to the 2022 Chicago Auto Show.

Location:

McCormick Place, South Hall

2301 S. King Dr.

Chicago, IL 60616



Dates and times:

Feb. 12-20, 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Feb. 21, 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Cost:

$15 for adults

$10 for seniors aged 62 and older

$10 for children 4-12

Free Admission for children 3 and younger when accompanied by a paying adult. Family members only. You can buy tickets online or in person on public show days. Show box office closes one hour before the show closes.



Parking:

McCormick Place offers on-site parking. There are three main McCormick Place lots: A, B & C.

Lot A is a six level garage with 2,100 parking spaces and a clearance height of 8 feet. This lot is closest to the show floor and costs $25 for the day. 2301 South Prairie Ave., Chicago, IL 60616

Lot B is an outdoor surface parking lot, the next closest to the show floor, and the cheapest at $17 for the day. 3050 South Moe Dr., Chicago, IL 60616

Lot C is an underground garage with 1,900 parking spaces and a clearance height of 6 feet 4 inches. It is the furthest McCormick Place lot however the walk to the show floor is entirely indoors. It costs $25 for the day. Fort Dearborn Dr., Chicago, IL 60616 The parking rate is reduced to $11 at all three lots after 6 p.m. during the Chicago Auto Show. You can also book reserved parking in Lots A and C for $38



Public transportation:

There are a variety of public transportation options for show-goers including CTA bus and rail service, as well as Metra lines with a special shuttle to McCormick Place.

More information here



Entrance requirements:

Masks are required for all attendees age 2 and over, except when eating and drinking. Masks must cover the nose and mouth.

Proof of COVID-19 vaccine will not be required for admission.

Designated areas will be set up for the consumption of food and beverage and proof of COVID-19 vaccine will be required for entry into those areas. As a result of this requirement, outside food and beverage are not permitted into the 2022 Chicago Auto Show.

Special days and events:

First Look For Charity: Friday, Feb. 11, 7 p.m – 11 p.m. (black tie) — more info

First Responders / Military Appreciation Day: Tuesday, Feb. 15 — more info

Chicago Auto Show Food Drive: Wednesday Feb. 16 through Friday, Feb. 18 – more info

Show map and events schedule:

Below is the show floor map. You can also download a printer friendly version or check-out the official show guide.

Taking photos and videos:

There are no restrictions on taking photos or videos, to include livestreaming.

Discounts:

There are three types of discounts listed on the Chicago Auto Show website

$5 off a weekday adult admission for CATA member new-car dealers

A free ticket for first responders and military on Tuesday, Feb. 15 plus $5 off the adult admission for their guests

$5 off a full adult admission during the food drive days with proper donation.

All three are only available on-site and can only be applied to new ticket purchases. In other words, tickets bought online cannot then be discounted in-person.

Accessibility:

Scooter and wheelchair rentals are available by contacting Scootaround toll-free at (888) 441-7575. Scooter rentals are $55 a day and wheelchair rentals are $20 a day.



Test tracks:

Several test tracks are a part of this year’s auto show for those who want to get a little more hands-on. All are included with admission.



Camp Jeep

In 2022, Camp Jeep’s “Mountain” will be 28 ft. (versus 18 ft.). Obstacles include ground clearance stair climber, maneuverability moguls, extreme break-over, tunnel passthrough, hill ascent/descent, off-camber and 30-degree banked wedge. Each Camp Jeep participant will also receive a complimentary Jeep tote bag, while supplies last.



Ford Built Wild

‘BUILT WILD’ showcases the capability of Ford’s new Bronco family of vehicles. The highlight is a Bronco off-road course, where visitors will tackle a 38-degree Bronco Mountain. You’ll feel the thrill of the climb while learning more about impressive Bronco tech like G.O.A.T. (Goes Over Any Terrain) Mode capabilities and technology that makes off-roading even more exciting and intelligent.



Ford Built to Electrify

Be one of the first to experience Ford’s new all-electric F-150 Lightning or take a spin in the Mustang Mach-E GT or all electric F-100 Eluminator Concept. This indoor display will thrill passengers as they make the loop with professional drivers.



Ram Truck Territory

Ram Truck Territory track is a 28,000-sq.-ft. adventure designed to demonstrate the capabilities of the Ram Truck. Obstacles include steel culverts and a high banked wedge. Riders will also experience hill descent technology on the iconic “Ram Mountain,” a 13-ft. high, 30-ft. long course element with 30-degree approach and departure angles.



Toyota Proving Grounds

Tackle Toyota’s rugged Proving Grounds in the all-new 2022 Toyota Tundra. Obstacles include an articulation rack showcasing Tundra’s high-strength boxed, steel-ladder frame, and fully redesigned multi-link rear suspension; various low-grip surfaces designed to showcase the off-road capabilities.



Electric Vehicle Track

Thanks to a partnership with Powering Chicago, the 2022 Chicago Auto Show features a battery-powered electric vehicle test track that will allow attendees go for a ride in some of the latest battery-powered electric vehicles. BMW and Kia will provide rides for attendees in the i4, iX and EV6.



Outdoor Test Drives

Located on level 1 in the West Lobby

All require a valid driver’s license and breathalyzer to drive. Check-out the types of vehicles available.

Ford: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Kia: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Subaru: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Miscellaneous:

McCormick Place offers a coat check for a cost

Bags are subject to search

There is no smoking within buildings or within 15 feet of building entrances

WiFi is available and free for show attendees

No pets are allowed, only service dogs

Outdoor food and drink is not allowed. See the full list of dining options here.