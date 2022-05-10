CHICAGO — For the third year in a row, Skittles, a part of Mars, Incorporated, has partnered with GLAAD to give up its signature rainbow during Pride.

From May – June Skittles Pride packs, which go all-gray to represent the brand’s cemented efforts of support, will get a splash of color in 2022 with the help of six talented artists with the LGBTQ+ community who have crafted original designs that represent how they “see the rainbow” every day.

One of those artists is Chi Nwosu who is a first-generation Nigerian American, queer, Black, nonbinary artist based in Chicago. Their primary mediums are photography, illustration, and digital design. Chi’s work is deeply rooted in the examination of intersectional identities of queer and trans BIPOC folks to expand the definitions of belonging to oneself and in community with others.

Each uniquely designed Skittles Pride packs will have a QR code that when scanned will lead people to a virtual studio where they can learn about the artists, their work and inspiration behind their illustrations.

For every Pride pack that is purchased, $1 will be donated, up to $100,000 to GLAAD’s culture-changing work and programs, including its ongoing efforts to accelerate acceptance and combat anti-LGBTQ+ discrimination. Beyond Pride month, Skittles supports GLAAD with a focus on moments that shine a spotlight on visibility, including the annual GLAAD Media Awards and Sprit Day.

To build a more equitable, diverse and inclusive workplace, Mars has created 12 global LGBTQ+ Associate resource groups across its confectionary, food, and pet care businesses. Those resource groups encourage associates to work together to advocate on behalf of the LGBTQ+ community and to support the Mars business and each other with resources and education.