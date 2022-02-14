Chicago-area natives Brian Allen, David Edwards capture first Super Bowl title

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) celebrates with guard David Edwards (73) after Stafford threw a touchdown to wide receiver Cooper Kupp against the Cincinnati Bengals during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – A pair of natives of the Chicagoland area became newly crowned Super Bowl champions on Sunday evening at SoFi Stadium.

What made it even better is that the players were next to each other on the Rams’ offensive line.

Center Brian Allen, a native of Hinsdale who was a standout at Hinsdale Central High School, and guard David Edwards, who is a native of Downers Grove and a former quarterback for Downers Grove North High School, helped the Rams to a 23-20 win over the Bengals in Super Bowl LVI on Sunday.

It’s the first championship for both players who have started together on the line for all but one game in the 2021 season.

Allen has been with the Rams for four seasons after being taken by the team in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft. Los Angeles won the NFC Championship in his rookie year when he appeared in 13 games but had the next two seasons hampered by knee injuries.

Healthy in 2021, Allen started in all but one of the Rams’ games this season after winning back the job at center with Edwards playing next to him in each game. The offensive guard, who is in his third year in Los Angeles, started in every game this season for the Rams after starting ten games his rookie year and 14 in 2020.

Edwards reacted to the victory on Twitter, writing “After 21 football games I can confirm that my fingers hurt! #worldchamp.”

On his Instagram account, Allen put a video of himself with the Vince Lombardi Trophy in the locker room at SoFi Stadium.

Allen was a standout lineman at Hinsdale Central High School and then played at Michigan State where he played all four seasons and was a second-team All-Big Ten selection three times. Edwards was a quarterback at Downers Grove North before going to Wisconsin to be at tight end before the Badgers converted him to a tackle. In Madison, he was an AFCA first team All-American in 2017 and a first-team All-Big Ten selection by the media in 2018.