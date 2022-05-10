CHICAGO – For the first time in seven years, the “Windy City” is a Top 10 destination for people to relocate.

According to Penske Truck Rental’s Top 10 Moving Destinations for 2021, Chicago was the tenth most popular city for movers.

Researchers used data from one-way consumer truck rental reservations to compile their list.

While Chicago did jump back into the Top 10 for the first time since 2015, the most popular destinations to move in 2021 were in the Sun Belt region.

Houston topped Penske’s list for top moving destinations with Las Vegas coming in second and Phoenix third.

You can see the complete list below:

1. Houston, TX

2. Las Vegas, NV

3. Phoenix, AZ

4. Charlotte, NC

5. Denver, CO

6. San Antonio, TX

7. Dallas, TX

8. Orlando, FL

9. Austin, TX

10. Chicago, IL