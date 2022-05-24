CHICAGO – Any team that ever takes to their forum of competition always dreams of the moment that will take place for the Sky on Tuesday night.

That’s when the team will get their rings for their 2021 WNBA Championship while also getting to see a banner raised to the rafters of Wintrust Arena to celebrate their accomplishment last fall.

It’s even more special for the Sky since the organization is getting the chance to do so after winning their first title in what was their 16th season of competition.

Cheryl Raye Stout of WBEZ radio will be covering the event on Tuesday night as she once again watches professional a team in Chicago celebrate a league championship. She joined WGN News Now Sports Talk to discuss what the moment will mean to the Sky along with women’s sports in the city as well.

At the same time, Cheryl also discussed how the reigning WNBA champions are doing during this 2022 season as they look to become the league’s first repeat champion in 20 years.

