Cheryl Raye-Stout looks ahead to 2022 in Chicago sports on WGN News Now Sports Talk

CHICAGO – The dawn of a new year has come in the sports world as 2022 brings hope for some and uncertainty for others.

That’s how it is in Chicago sports as the 2022 season approaches for a number of teams that call the Windy City home. The Bulls are entering the year on a high while the Blackhawks have many things to sort out on and off the ice.

Meanwhile, the Bears are going to start over with a new head coach more than likely starting next week while changes to the front office may also be on the way.

The Cubs and White Sox are currently in an MLB lockout while the Chicago Sky are looking ahead to their championship defense starting this spring.

Cheryl Raye-Stout of WBEZ will be covering all of these teams over the next 12 months and she discussed what she thinks could be ahead for them on the first edition of WGN News Now Sports Talk in 2022.

