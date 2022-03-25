CHICAGO – This would fall into the category of “full circle” moments that are often talked about in sports.

A University of Miami guard who first made a name for himself in Chicago prep basketball is taking part in his first Sweet 16 as a college hoops player in his hometown. He’s aided the Hurricanes’ surprise run to the Midwest Region semifinals where they’ve made it to the United Center as a tenth seed.

Charlie Moore will lead his team against 11th-seeded Iowa State on Friday in hopes of keeping his sixth season in college basketball going for a few more games in his hometown.

“It feels good to be in the Sweet 16. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime type of experience,” said the former Morgan Park High School star. “I’m just enjoying my time here with my guys, my teammates, my coaching staff. I’m trying to take it one moment at a time.”

But where this “full circle” story isn’t exactly like the ones before, because Moore’s journey from Illinois Mr. Basketball in 2016 with the Mustangs to his homecoming this weekend has been quite a journey.

He originally started his career at California in 2016-2017 where started all 34 games for the Bears as he led the team in assists and steals while also being third in scoring. But after head coach Cuonzo Martin left, Moore transferred to Kansas where he sat at the 2017-2018 season due to transfer rules.

In 2018-2019, he played in 35 games for the Jayhawks in a reserve role, making just one start while averaging 2.9 points and 1.3 assists per contest. Moore would then transfer to DePaul for the next two seasons under head coach Dave Leitao where he was a consistent starter in that time.

During 32 games in 2019-2020, the guard averaged 15.5 points per contest then got 14.4 points in 16 contests in a pandemic-shortened 2020-2022 season.

With Leitao out at the end of that year with the Blue Demons and another year of eligibility at his disposal, Moore made one more move in his well-traveled career as he joined head coach Jim Larranaga at Miami.

“It’s been a unique experience with me,” said Moore of his full college journey. “But going through what I went through, going from college, to college, I’ve learned a lot. I don’t regret anything. It made me who I am today as a person and I’m pretty happy with who I am.

“But to end it in Miami, with these guys, our coaching staff, the Miami family, it’s been a blessing to put it into words.”

In this final season in college basketball, Moore has started all 35 of the Hurricanes’ games, scoring 12.8 points a contest while holding career-highs in shooting (45.7) and three-point percentage (37.7). He had 15 points in the win over USC in the first round of the Midwest Region play in Greenville, South Carolina then got 16 in the victory over second-seeded Auburn to advance to the Sweet 16.

That’s created this “full circle” moment in Chicago this weekend, as Moore is two wins away from his first trip to the Final Four. The guard is staying grounded, however, taking in the end of his journey slowly.

“We’re in the Sweet 16. This is pretty amazing, in front of you guys, talking to you guys,” said Moore. “I’m just thankful and blessed to be here with my teammates. So it’s an exciting experience. But we’ve got more work to do.”

So that this common story angle for an uncommon college basketball journey can have a storybook ending.