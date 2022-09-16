CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Department is set to announce charges Friday in connection with a Tuesday night incident which sent a boy to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the head.

The announcement is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. and will be livestreamed in its entirety within this story. Details of the announcement will be added here shortly after its completion.

The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. on the 1800 block of West 21st Place. Family members told WGN News that relatives were gathering in the back of a home when someone heard fireworks.

A distinct sound of gunshots followed, family members added.

Everyone hit the ground for cover, but the family said a bullet struck the boy. He was shot in the right temple and transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

One of the boy’s cousins, a 21-year-old with a concealed carry license, fired back at the attackers. No one was struck, however.

Officers did try to stop a suspicious vehicle in the area. Hinsdale officers spiked the car and arrested three people inside, quickly handing them over to CPD. It is unclear, however, if the trio is among those who opened fire.