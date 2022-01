CHICAGO – Video of a horse running between two trains has gone viral.

A passenger on a moving Egyptian train shot cell phone video of the white horse as it galloped next to the train.

You can see passengers leaning out of windows to get a glimpse of the horse when the train suddenly pulls up alongside another train parked on a parallel track.

The horse doesn’t lose its stride, as it runs into the narrow gap, then emerges unscathed to the cheers of passengers.