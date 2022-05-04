CHICAGO — May 4th, also known as Star Wars Day, is the commemorative day observed every year to celebrate the franchise.

The Star Wars website has several ways you can celebrate the informal holiday so you can have a galactic good time.

The WGN News Now team looked at some of the deals that include plush toys, books, and electronics.

And if the big day has you a bit hungry, the website has you covered as well with tasty treats.

The recipes include Obi-Wan Kenobi Cupcakes, Wookie Cookie Brownies, and various other creations.

The day also marks the 1-year anniversary of WGN News Now’s launch date. As a celebration, LEGO sent their recently released Star Wars diorama set. It’s a Dagobah Jedi Training Diorama and has 1,000 pieces.

The team opened the set and gave it a shot.