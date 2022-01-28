Celebrate the Chinese Lunar New Year in Chicago

CHICAGO – The “Year of the Tiger” is upon us.

Next week begins the 2022 Chinese Lunar New Year, and the City of Chicago is ready to ring it in.

In Chinese culture, tigers are associated with bravery, confidence, strength, and ambition.

The Lunar New Year officially starts February 1st but Chicago plans to kick off a two week celebration on Sunday January 30th.

The festivities will include colorful parades featuring traditional lion dances, dining specials, shopping deals, and free film screenings.

ZJ Tong, founder of the Chicago Chinese Cultural Institute, spoke with WGN News Now about upcoming events and some holiday traditions.

They include decorating homes with red for good luck and giving children red envelopes with money inside.

The Lunar New Year celebrations end after two weeks with a lantern festival that marks the full moon.

For details on Chinese Lunar New Year events in Chicago, check out Choose Chicago.