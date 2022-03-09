Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with Old St. Pat’s ‘Shamrock’n The Block’ Fest

Rock the block and join the festivities with music, food, and fun

CHICAGO — Shamrock’n the Block is presented by Old St. pat’s Church. It’s a day to grab your green and enjoy live music, food, drinks, kid’s activities, and more to ring in the holiday.

The festivities are sponsored by Guinness, Wintrust and the Chicago St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee.

The event will be held on Saturday, March 12 from 12 P.M.- 6:30 P.M. There will be a heated outdoor beer garden with music, food, drinks, and Irish dancers.

“Old St. Pat’s is a vibrant community that is full of traditions, and we are excited to be creating new ones with the Shamrock’n The Block. Old St. Pat’s has over a 175-year history woven into the people and fabric of Chicago. This new event gives our community, neighbors, and Chicagoans another reason to gather and celebrate in our great city,” said Sheila Greifhahn, Director of Special Events, Old St. Patrick’s.

Shamrock’n The Block Entry Tickets

· All-inclusive tickets are sold out. $35 Pub Pass includes entry, meal and three drinks (advance purchase only)

· $10 General Admission (in advance)

· $15 at the door if still available

· Kids under 5 are free

Live Entertainment and Bands

· 12:15 pm Liam Durkin

· 1:15 pm Chicago Garda Bag Pipes

· 1:30 pm Character Fleadh

· 2:45 pm Shannon Rovers/Academy of Irish Dance

· 3:00 pm Whiskey Micks

· 4:30 pm Dancers/Bag Pipes

· 5:00 pm St. James Gate

Wee One’s Activities

· Balloon Artist

· Irish Dance Lessons

· Crafts and More

Food

· Irish Faire of corned beef sandwiches, veggie wraps, sides, munchies and kid’s meals

Drinks

· Guinness, Harp, Smithwick’s, Smirnoff and Ranch Water Seltzers, Wine, Soda & Water

Funds raised at Shamrock’n the Block will go towards supporting the numerous missions at Old St Patrick’s church, including social justice initiatives, outreach programs, and strengthening the mission of Old St. Patrick’s.

Pot O’ Gold Raffle

Guests can purchase tickets to take a chance at winning $20,000, airline tickets to Ireland on Aer Lingus and other great prizes through the Pot O’ Gold Raffle.

Event organizers will be following all COVID protocols directed by city and state regulations.