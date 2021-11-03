Celebrate National Sandwich Day with a caviar sandwich

EVANSTON – The Sandwich is one of America’s favorite lunch items, and today, Wednesday November 3rd, it is being celebrated across the country. The modern sandwich was invented in Europe in 1762 by John Montagu, the 4th Earl of Sandwich. He was reportedly playing cards and didn’t want to leave the table, so he asked that some roast beef be placed between two slices of bread so he could eat with his hands. Now we have American classics like the Cheesesteak, Sloppy joe, Po-boy, BLT and Peanut butter and jelly to enjoy; and The Barn Steakhouse in Evanston has come up with a sandwich guaranteed to peak your interest. It’s the Grand Central Caviar Sandwich. That’s right. A caviar sandwich! WGN News Now talked to Chef William Lara, Chef de Cuisine of The Barn Steakhouse about how this specialty sandwich came to be, how it’s made and, of course, how it tastes.

