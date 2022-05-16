ROSEMONT, Ill. — Fresh off her Las Vegas residency, country singer Carrie Underwood is launching a new album and a 43-stop tour to go with it.

The tour, called Denim & Rhinestones, will include a stop in the Chicago area in October.

Carrie Underwood performs during her Las Vegas residency: Reflection – Credit: Denise Truscello

While the album by the same name will drop on June 10, 2022, the tour is set to kick-off on October 15, 2022 in Greenville, SC. One week later she comes to Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois on October 22 before continuing on to Milwaukee’s Fiserv Forum on October 23.

She announced the tour with a video on her social media accounts.

Not able to make either performance? Underwood is back in Illinois one more time for the tour on November 12 in Moline at the Taxslayer Center.

The tour is currently set to conclude with a March 17, 2023 show at Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena.

Tour tickets go on sale beginning Friday for the public, however various pre-sales begin Tuesday at 10 a.m.