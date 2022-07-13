CHICAGO – There was a reason that her signing was the biggest in the history of the franchise: Candace Parker is one of the greatest players in the history of the Women’s National Basketball Association.

The Sky brought in the Naperville native and then five-time league All-Star to be the final piece to what they hoped would be a championship team. Candace Parker has done exactly that as she continues to be a productive player in her 15th WNBA season.

Tuesday night is another example of why the forward remains one of the best players in the league.

Parker continued her strong second season with the Sky by scoring a season-high 31 points in a 90-75 victory over the Dream at Wintrust Arena to start the second half of the season. It’s a performance that adds to the forward’s seventh WNBA All-Star season and is part of “Stats to Look At” from WGN News Now.

The 31-point performance represents the highest point total that Parker has had as a member of the Sky. She had 30 points against the Aces on September 2, 2021 in a loss in Las Vegas.

Parker’s scoring performance was her highest in a WNBA game in four years. On July 15, 2018, the forward had 34 points in a 99-78 victory over the Aces in Las Vegas while a member of the Los Angeles Sparks. Her career-high remains from her rookie season on July 9, 2008 with Los Angeles when she had 40 points in a win over the Houston Comets.

With her 11 rebounds in the game, Parker becomes the oldest player in the history of the WNBA to have at least 30 points and ten rebounds in a game, doing so at 36 years old.

By getting double-digits in points and rebounds, Parker recorded the 150th double-double of her WNBA career.

In the win, Parker also moved up on some WNBA All-Time list charts: 9th in scoring, passing Lisa Leslie, and 21st in steals, passing Penny Taylor.

Parker’s continued to elevate the Sky when she’s in the lineup as the team is 16-5 in the regular season in 2022, was 16-7 in the regular season in 2021 with an 8-2 mark en route to a championship last fall. Altogether, the Sky are 40-14 when the forward is in the lineup.

For the season, Parker is averaging 14.1 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 4.9 assists per game in 21 contests, with all three totals increasing from the 2021 season.

Parker and the Sky are now 17-6 on the season and are a game ahead of the Aces for first place in the WNBA. The forward will face her former team, the Sparks, on Thursday in Los Angeles with a tipoff of 9:30 PM.