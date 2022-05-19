SEATTLE – There have already been a few memorable moments that the Naperville native and WNBA legend has had while wearing the jersey of the Sky.

Many of those came at the end of last season when the six-time All-Star was a major part of the team’s run to their first league championship. But Wednesday night nearly provided another for Candace Parker at the beginning of her second season with the Sky.

Down by 12 with just over two minutes to go, Parker scored six-straight points and had a pair of rebounds in a late run at Climate Pledge Arena that would get the Sky within striking distance of the lead. But despite holding Seattle scoreless in that stretch, the rally wasn’t enough as the hosts won it 74-71, dropping the Sky to 2-2 on the season.

Parker was one of three Sky starters to finish with 11 points along with Emma Meesseman and Courtney Vandersloot, but it was Azura Stevens who led the way with 18 points and started the comeback.

After former Sky guard Gabby Williams’ three-pointer put the Storm up by 12, Stevens got three back with her final bucket of the night to make it a nine-point deficit. Then Parker went to work, cutting the lead to seven with a layup with 1:29 to go then getting a putback bucket 26 seconds later to take it down to five.

The forward then had a putback with 35 seconds left that cut the lead down to three and a Seattle turnover gave the ball back to the Sky with nine seconds remaining. Allie Quigley had the ball in her hands in the final seconds and got off a tying three-point attempt, but it was off the mark, giving the Storm the victory.

Now 1-1 on their three-game road trip, the Sky will finish it off Sunday afternoon against the Mystics.