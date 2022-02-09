‘Can you get infected with COVID-19 twice within 2-3 months?’ Dr. Luna answers your COVID-19 related questions

Can omicron hit you with back-to-back COVID infections? (Photo: Getty Images)

CHICAGO — Dr. Geraldine Luna is medical director for the Department of Public Health in Chicago.

She joins WGN News Now live every Wednesday at 1 P.M. in English and 2 P.M. in Spanish to answers questions that are submitted via the form below or in the comments of the Facebook live chat at those given times.

Dr. Luna will also discuss:

  • The decline in rates we’ve been seeing and what that means for travel advisories.
  • Novavax and their recent application; where it stands and what it could mean once approved.
  • Vaccines and the studies being conducted for 2nd and 3rd doses for children 4 years of age and younger.

