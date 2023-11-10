Paul M. Banks of TheSportsBank.net joins “9 Good Minutes” to discuss college football along with the state of Chicago sports on WGN News Now.

CHICAGO – November has arrived in college football as teams continue to position themselves for a run at the postseason.

That includes both Big Ten schools in the State of Illinois, but each has work to do to get there in the final three games of the season.

Bret Bielema’s Illinois team has endured a very up-and-down season, but a comeback win at Minnesota has opened up the shot for the 4-5 Illini to make a bowl for the second straight year. They’ll host Indiana and Northwestern with a trip to Iowa in the middle to finish out the 2023 campaign.

As for the Wildcats, they’ve surprised under interim head coach David Braun, staying right in the thick of the bowl chase despite a tumultuous summer. They’ll be on the road at Wisconsin Saturday, host Purdue on November 18 before finishing up against Illinois in Champaign on November 25.

Meanwhile, the rest of the conference is talking about the sign-stealing scandal at Michigan that resulted in a three-game ban for head coach Jim Harbaugh on Friday.

Paul M. Banks of TheSportsBank.net joined “9 Good Minutes” on WGN News Now to discuss that along with the state of Chicago professional sports in what’s been a down 2023 for more franchises.

You can watch that segment with Larry Hawley in the video above.