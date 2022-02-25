‘Campus Check-In’ spotlights a few sports as February ends

CHICAGO – It’s the last week of February and two sports season in collegiate athletics are continuing to blend together as March gets closer.

Basketball remains the focus of a number of fans but now baseball and softball are starting their seasons, making for a mix of a number of different sports for fans to tune into to as the second month of 2022 ends.

“Campus Check-In” on WGN News Now was a reflection of that as we had a few basketball teams and players featured while also spotlighting a few spring sports.

Illinois had a bump on their road to a men’s Big Ten championship on Thursday while Loyola has a major showdown for an Missouri Valley Conference title on Saturday. DePaul women’s basketball super freshman Aneesah Morrow continues to rack up awards and rebounds as the Blue Demons look ahead to the NCAA Tournament.

Meanwhile, Northwestern women’s softball is off to quite a start this season and it’s included a pair of memorable walk-off wins. We featured the latest on Friday over Oregon thanks to a defensive play that figures to make the rounds on highlight reels like their win over UCLA did last week.

Larry Hawley recapped all of these stories and even more in this edition of “Campus Check-In” on WGN News Now. You can watch this week’s show full of college sports stories in the video above and continue to check back throughout March for more episodes of “Campus Check-In.”

If you have a unique story idea for the show, contact Larry by email at lhawley@wgntv.com.